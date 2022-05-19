Delhi Court To Pronounce Verdict In Corruption Case Against OP Chautala On May 21

In a disproportionate assets case against former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi has reserved its verdict in the matter and is set to pronounce it on Saturday, May 21. The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Chautala on March 26, 2010, and held him responsible for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

Chautala had served a 10-year jail stint in Tihar for the teacher recruitment scam in 2013, until his release in July 2021. In January 2021, a Delhi court had framed money laundering charges against the ex-Haryana chief minister in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Disproportionate assets case against OP Chautala

In April 2019, the Enforcement Directorate attached Chautala's assets worth Rs 3.68 crore in Delhi, Panchkula and Sirsa in connection with a money laundering case against him and others, as per reports. The ED said the CBI probe found that Chautala allegedly acquired assets of over Rs 6.09 crore between May 1993 to May 2006 and the source of income for these assets' purchase was not known.

Reportedly, his elder son Ajay Chautala also faces the same charges of possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 27.74 crore, while his younger son allegedly had similar 'disproportionate' assets to the tune of more than Rs 119 crore. Currently, Chautala's grandson - Dushyant Chautala is serving as Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-JJP government.

Why was Chautala in Jail?

Om Prakash Chautala, along with his son Ajay Chautala were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment after they were found guilty of corruption in a teacher recruitment scam in the year 2013, as per reports. The court held the father-son duo along with 53 others guilty of illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in 2000.

It also suggested the removal of the 3000+ teachers who were illegally recruited. Reports state that over 4000 INLD supporters had surrounded the court complex in protest against the verdict, clashing with police, who resorted to teargas and baton charge. The convicts were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers and favouritism, and recruitment in return for bribes.