A Delhi court on Thursday granted All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira, a last opportunity to appear before it. In violation of its order, Rujira Banerjee failed to appear before the court physically in connection with a money laundering case related to the West Bengal coal scam.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma was about to issue warrants against Banerjee after she failed to appear before the court physically. The Enforcement Directorate too, during the hearing, said that warrants should be issued against Banerjee as she is repeatedly skipping summons and disobeying the court's orders.

However, later Rujira appeared before the court virtually and senior Advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Banerjee, gave an undertaking that his client would appear before the court on the next date of hearing i.e. October 12.

Court summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife

Earlier this month, the Delhi court had ordered Rujira to appear before it physically today i.e. September 30. The said orders were passed after the Enforcement Directorate had moved court alleging that Banerjee is not cooperating in the probe and skipping summons issued to her by the federal probe agency.

The ED said that Rujira is skipping summons and is refusing to join the probe. It had also stated that when the summons was issued against her and she was asked to appear before the agency, she was in "the national capital in a beauty parlour."

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves Delhi High Court

The couple, Rujira and her husband and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, have also knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the ED to interrogate them in Kolkata.

The plea filed by Banerjee has also sought the quashing of summons issued to the couple by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe.

The Trinamool Congress parliamentarian in his plea before the Delhi High Court said that the ED is summoning him and his wife without specifying whether they are being summoned as witnesses or accused, nor indicating the scope of the investigation being carried out.

"It is submitted that the Respondent cannot be allowed to exercise the threat of prosecution and penalty inherent under Section 50 of the PMLA to coerce persons to become witnesses against themselves and violate the fundamental protection under Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India, 1950," the plea filed through Advocate Rupin Bahl and Angad Mehta read.

Raising questions over the probe being conducted by the financial watchdogs, Banerjee in his plea said that he has serious apprehensions about the fairness of the investigation being conducted by the respondent (ED) owing to the fact that the respondent is adopting a 'pick and choose attitude' with respect to certain persons and is giving undue benefit and protection to complicit individuals and in return extracting false, baseless and malicious statements from them.