Delhi: Courts To Function Virtually From January 3-15 Amid Surging COVID Cases

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in India, the High Court and district courts of Delhi will function on virtual mode only from January 3 to January 15. According to the Union Health Ministry, "On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases."

In October, the Delhi High Court had ordered the complete resumption of physical hearings in courts. The order came into effect on November 22. However, if a request was made by any party or counsel, a hybrid/video conferencing hearing was allowed. The official order for the high court by Registrar General Manoj Jain had stated, “The Hon'ble Full Court has been pleased to order that the existing mechanism of hearings in this Court shall continue till November 18, 2021. There shall be a complete resumption of physical courts w.e.f.November 22, 2021. The Courts shall, however, permit hybrid/video conferencing hearing where a request to such effect is made by any of the parties and/order their counsel".

Earlier in April in the backdrop of a surge in COVID cases, the Delhi High Court had ordered that all courts, including lower courts in the national capital to function virtually from April 9. According to the court order, the High Court judges were directed to hold the courts through virtual mode only till April 23 and the district courts till April 24.

COVID situation in Delhi

As of Thursday, December 30, in Delhi, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,313 individuals testing positive for the virus. Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Omicron variant spread is indicating a gradual spread in the community as the new variant has been detected in patients with no travel history too. The minister said out 0f 115 samples sequenced, the variant has been found in 46 per cent of people.

By adding 25 new cases of the Omicron, Delhi's total tally stands ahead of Maharashtra for the second day in a row. The capital has reported 263 cases of the new variant since early December when it was first detected in the country.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi amid New Year celebrations

The Delhi Traffic Police has informed that to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year, an elaborate traffic arrangement has been made, particularly in and around commercial hubs such as Connaught Place.

While the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has issued a set of guidelines to curb the spread of Coronavirus infections. According to the order, picnic and other activities are banned in the park. The state further read, “A maximum of 20 persons will be allowed for funeral-related gatherings at cremation centres in East Delhi. All schools under EDMC jurisdiction will be closed but online classes shall continue".

