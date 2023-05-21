Last Updated:

Delhi Covid-19: 11 Fresh Cases; Positivity Rate 0.77%

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 34 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent along with two fatalities due to the disease.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Delhi Covid-19: 11 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.77%

Image: ANI


Delhi on Saturday logged 11 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

One Covid-related death was also recorded.

However, the latest bulletin said an old death has been reported from a hospital.

The city logged 21 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.11 per cent on Thursday. No bulletin was issued on Friday.

READ | Covid 19: India records 1,331 fresh covid cases, active cases decline, comes down to 22,742

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 34 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent along with two fatalities due to the disease.

With the fresh infections, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,40,568. The death toll stands at 26,655, the health department said in its bulletin.

READ | Delhi logs 26 fresh Covid cases, death toll remains unchanged

The fresh cases emerged from 1,428 tests conducted the previous day, according to Thursday's bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases stands at 250, of which 162 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Only 41 of the 7,935 Covid beds in various city hospitals are occupied, it said. 

READ | India sees rise in covid cases, 1,021 Covid cases recorded in a single day
READ | Delhi witnesses 21 fresh Covid cases as positivity rate comes down to 1.11 percent
READ | India records rise of 782 Covid cases, active cases come down to 8,675

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND