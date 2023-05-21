Delhi Covid-19: 11 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.77%

Delhi on Saturday logged 11 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

One Covid-related death was also recorded.

However, the latest bulletin said an old death has been reported from a hospital.

The city logged 21 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.11 per cent on Thursday. No bulletin was issued on Friday.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 34 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent along with two fatalities due to the disease.

With the fresh infections, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,40,568. The death toll stands at 26,655, the health department said in its bulletin.

The fresh cases emerged from 1,428 tests conducted the previous day, according to Thursday's bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases stands at 250, of which 162 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Only 41 of the 7,935 Covid beds in various city hospitals are occupied, it said.