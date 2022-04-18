Delhi: COVID-19 Cases Breach 500 Mark For 2nd Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate At 7.72%

Amid the rapid surge in COVID cases in the national capital, the city breached the 500 case mark on Monday for the second consecutive day. The national capital reported 501 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours and 290 recoveries. Currently, there are 1,729 active cases in the city, and the positivity rate has risen to 7.72%.

This comes just a day after the capital reported 517 cases. The exponential surge in COVID cases has alarmed officials across India. Not just in the national capital, the COVID cases, in totality, have increased by 90% since the beginning of this month.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain have maintained that the situation is not alarming since the hospitality rate is low, and there are fewer or no deaths on some days.

"The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the coronavirus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation," Satyendra Jain said in a briefing on Monday.

Delhi reports 501 fresh #COVID19 cases, 290 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 1729

Positivity rate 7.72% pic.twitter.com/ux27CrvwIR — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

As per the latest bulletin, out of the total COVID beds dedicated to COVID treatment, 99.71% are vacant, and only 81 have been occupied. Moreover, none of the COVID health centres or COVID care centres have been fully occupied.

Rapid Surge in India’s COVID Cases

India recorded a 90% jump in its daily COVID figures, sparking concerns of yet another coronavirus outbreak. Over the last 24 hours, 2,183 fresh COVID cases have been reported, an 89.8% increase from yesterday's case count of 1,150.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 0.31% on Sunday to 0.83% on Monday, indicating that the virus is spreading rapidly again. However, the number of active cases has decreased considerably, from 11,558 to 11,542. India has reported over 4.30 crore cases since the pandemic struck.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have surpassed 186.54 crore.

(Image: ANI)