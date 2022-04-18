Last Updated:

Delhi: COVID-19 Cases Breach 500 Mark For 2nd Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate At 7.72%

Amid the rapid surge in COVID cases in the national capital, the city breached the 500 case mark on Monday, April 18, for the second consecutive day.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Delhi

Image: PTI/Shutterstock


Amid the rapid surge in COVID cases in the national capital, the city breached the 500 case mark on Monday for the second consecutive day. The national capital reported 501 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours and 290 recoveries. Currently, there are 1,729 active cases in the city, and the positivity rate has risen to 7.72%.

This comes just a day after the capital reported 517 cases. The exponential surge in COVID cases has alarmed officials across India. Not just in the national capital, the COVID cases, in totality, have increased by 90% since the beginning of this month.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain have maintained that the situation is not alarming since the hospitality rate is low, and there are fewer or no deaths on some days.

"The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the coronavirus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation," Satyendra Jain said in a briefing on Monday.

READ | With maximum temperature at 40.9 deg Celsius, no let-up in heatwave in Delhi

As per the latest bulletin, out of the total COVID beds dedicated to COVID treatment, 99.71% are vacant, and only 81 have been occupied. Moreover, none of the COVID health centres or COVID care centres have been fully occupied.

READ | Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana says Jahangirpuri clash probe unbiased; 'Not favoured any group'

Rapid Surge in India’s COVID Cases

India recorded a 90% jump in its daily COVID figures, sparking concerns of yet another coronavirus outbreak. Over the last 24 hours, 2,183 fresh COVID cases have been reported, an 89.8% increase from yesterday's case count of 1,150.

READ | Sharad Pawar blames BJP for Jahangirpuri violence; 'Delhi's law & order is with Centre'

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 0.31% on Sunday to 0.83% on Monday, indicating that the virus is spreading rapidly again. However, the number of active cases has decreased considerably, from 11,558 to 11,542. India has reported over 4.30 crore cases since the pandemic struck. 

READ | Delhi govt identifying locations for setting up food trucks

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have surpassed 186.54 crore.

(Image: ANI)

READ | 'Denial of sex' not exceptional hardship to end marriage before 1-year period: Delhi HC
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND