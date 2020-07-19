Delhi COVID-19 Cases Jump 1211 To Reach 1.22 Lakh; Active Cases At 16,000

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, said the state government in a health bulletin. Currently, there are 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

As many as 1,860 patients recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,03,134. A total of 31 deaths reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the death toll to 3,628. The recovery rate among patients in the national capital stands at an impressive 84% while the fatality rate is 2.95%.

The bulletin revealed that so far, 8,18,989 tests have been done including 14,444 rapid antigen tests and 5,762 RT PCR/CBNAAAT/TrueNat tests conducted on Sunday. There are 685 containment zones as of today, said the Delhi government.

READ | COVID-recovered Delhi Police Personnel Donate Plasma At AIIMS; Union Health Min Lauds Them

READ | Act On All Pending Applications For Ration Cards In 3 Months: Delhi CM Tells Officials

Moving towards flattening the curve

Speaking to Republic TV, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said that Delhi, which witnessed a severe surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month, has surpassed its peak and is moving towards flattening the curve. Dr. Guleria maintained that people should remain cautious and follow social distancing norms to win the battle against corona.

Talking about the situation of COVID cases in the entire nation, he asserted that the overall peak in corona cases has already come and gone.

"Different areas will face peak at different points of time. If we talk about Delhi, cases of corona have now come under control and if we follow all guidelines then cases in Delhi will not rise. Not only Delhi but in other cities also like Ahmedabad cases are coming under control and the curve is flattening but there are other states also like Bihar, Assam where peak can be seen in coming few days but overall peak in corona cases has already come and gone," said Dr. Guleria.

"At the same time, it's important to maintain all guidelines of Government. In cities like Delhi, it's important to maintain the curve so that peak doesn't hit again" added Dr. Guleria.

READ | COVID-19: 'Delhi Passed Its Peak, Moving Towards Flattening The Curve' Says AIIMS Director

READ | Arrange Temporary Housing For People Hit By EDMC Demolition Drive: Delhi CM To Officials