In the recent spurt of COVID-19 infection, on Wednesday the national capital recorded 299 fresh coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours which is tantamount to an almost 50% hike since Tuesday. The active caseload of Delhi has climbed to 841 while the city recorded 173 fresh recoveries in a day's span. Experts have said the significant increase in trend may be accorded to the ease in COVID-19-related norms, moreover, the relaxation of stepping out without face masks.

The uptick in Delhi's daily count by a 299 mark indicates a sharp rise from 137 cases reported as of Monday, however, no fatality due to SARS-CoV-2 was recorded on Wednesday. The total number of active cases in the district adjoining Delhi is said to be 90, according to the health department's data.

Delhi COVID-19 cases surge by almost 50%

While the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has climbed to 2.70% from 0.5% in a week, the doctors in the national capital said that it was 'not a panic situation' as the count was still low and one could take care of the recent trend by being cautious and not dropping the guard. Notably, the positivity rate at 2.70% is the highest in two months i.e. 2.87% on February 5. The city recorded a daily positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14 which was the highest during the third wave, largely driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the administration has been keeping a watchful eye and there was no reason to worry as the new variant XE has not been detected yet.

"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. The focus should not be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain had said.

With a push of 299 cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally shot up to 18,66,881 and the death toll stood at 26,158, as per the latest data. On Sunday, Delhi recorded one SARS-CoV-2-related death while 504 patients are said to be under home isolation currently. Also, out of 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients across Delhi hospitals, 43 of them are occupied.