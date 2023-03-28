Delhi COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises To 9.1%; Doctors Urge People To Mask-up

Quick links:
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has surged to 9.1%, said Dr NK Gupta, pulmonologist at the Safdarjung Hospital. According to Dr Gupta, who spoke to ANI, the reason behind the spike is people being negligent. He advised that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance. He further said the Safdarjung Hospital is prepared and more than 200 beds have been kept ready for COVID-19 cases.
Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh COVID cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said the rise in influenza cases is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus. The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than other subtypes. The symptoms include runny nose, persistent cough and fever.
In the view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Monday reviewed with states and Union territories the preparedness for the pandemic management and the progress of vaccination. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who chaired the high-level meeting, stressed on ramping up testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.
Urging people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times, he stressed the need to increase the administration of precautionary dose, especially in the vulnerable population group. The meeting was held virtually and was attended by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary of the Department of Health Research and ICMR Director General, and representatives of states and UTs.
Referring to the message of the prime minister at the high-level review meeting held on March 22, the health secretary advised states to be on the alert and ensure preparedness for COVID-19 management, according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.
States and UTs were cautioned against any complacency and were advised to follow up on the priorities listed in a joint advisory issued by the Department of Health Research and the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
A comprehensive presentation was made covering the global COVID-19 situation and the rising cases in India.
States and UTs were briefed that India has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases with average daily cases rising to 966 in the week ending March 23 from 313 average daily cases in the week ending March 3, and the weekly positivity going up to 1.08 per cent during the same time.
States were advised to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on April 10 and 11 to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.
The health secretary said that irrespective of the new Covid variants, the approach of "test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour" continues to remain the tested strategy for the pandemic management. This would facilitate undertaking of appropriate public health measures, he said.
States were also urged to ensure the availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers across the states, enhance community awareness regarding disease and vaccination and regularly update COVID-19 data in the Covid India portal.
The states and UTs were informed that there is a need for an increased vigil due to the prevalence of new variants and the vaccine immunity across the country currently being at a modest level.
States and UTs were encouraged to ramp up testing, especially RT-PCR tests, and maintain precautions.