Delhi COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises To 9.1%; Doctors Urge People To Mask-up

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has surged to 9.1%, said Dr NK Gupta, pulmonologist at the Safdarjung Hospital. According to Dr Gupta, who spoke to ANI, the reason behind the spike is people being negligent. He advised that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance. He further said the Safdarjung Hospital is prepared and more than 200 beds have been kept ready for COVID-19 cases.

Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh COVID cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said the rise in influenza cases is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus. The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than other subtypes. The symptoms include runny nose, persistent cough and fever.

Delhi | COVID positivity rate has gone up to 9.1%. We need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Mask must be part of our culture. Reason behind spike in cases is that we’re being careless. Safdarjung hospital is prepared, we have above 200 beds for COVID category: DR. NK Gupta,… pic.twitter.com/unD4c68SSR — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Centre & states review COVID-19 preparedness

In the view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Monday reviewed with states and Union territories the preparedness for the pandemic management and the progress of vaccination. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who chaired the high-level meeting, stressed on ramping up testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Urging people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times, he stressed the need to increase the administration of precautionary dose, especially in the vulnerable population group. The meeting was held virtually and was attended by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary of the Department of Health Research and ICMR Director General, and representatives of states and UTs.

Referring to the message of the prime minister at the high-level review meeting held on March 22, the health secretary advised states to be on the alert and ensure preparedness for COVID-19 management, according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.