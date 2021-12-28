Delhi COVID Curbs: Metro Trains To Operate At 50% Seating Capacity, Says DMRC

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a 'Yellow Alert' or Level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the national capital, stating that certain COVID restrictions will be imposed across the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that in view of the new guidelines, travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity inside the trains. It also said that no standing passengers will be allowed in the metro trains.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Delhi Government for the containment of COVID-19, travelling in the Metro trains will be permitted as per the following rules:

Travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity inside the Metro trains. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel.

In view of the same, entry into Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

Delhi govt issues 'Yellow Alert' in view of rising coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, the Order of Alert issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), states that with rapidly increasing COVID cases and positivity rate reaching more than 0.5% for two consecutive days besides regular increase in Omicron cases, the territory of NCT of Delhi has entered under Level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan and will fall under 'Yellow Alert' restrictions.

The notification also instructs officials concerned including district magistrates, district DCPs, Zonal deputy commissioners, Municipal Corporation officials, among others to carry out the guidelines appropriately. As part of the guidelines, shops dealing with nonessential items will operate on an odd-even basis while the weekly markets will be allowed at the half capacity of vendors.

Along with that, restaurants and bars will operate at 50% capacity between 8 AM -10 PM and 12 PM -10 PM respectively. All schools, educational institutions, cinema halls, banquets, auditoriums, and others will remain closed. Public transport will operate at 50% category. While government officers will work with 100% Grade 1 officers, private firms will be allowed to operate with 50% staff. A complete ban has been imposed on any kinds of social gatherings followed by the shutting down of sports complexes, stadiums, and others.