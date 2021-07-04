Delhi COVID Lockdown: Stadiums/Sports Complexes To Operate From July 5 Without Spectators

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on July 4, announced more relaxations and exemptions supplementing the phased unlock process. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government allowed stadiums and sports complexes in the national capital to operate from Monday morning. The COVID restrictions have been further scaled down since they were imposed in April amid the deadly second-wave.

"Stadia/sports complexes will be permitted to open withour spectators subject to strict compliance of SOP as well as strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, use of sanitiser etc,.) to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus (disease)," read the order.

By revising Delhi's COVID-19 rules last week, the DDMA has also allowed gyms, fitness centres and yoga centres and banquet halls to operate while all swimming pools around the city still remain out of bounds for public usage. Banquet halls are now allowed to organise marriage ceremonies with a 50 guest cap. Delhi metros will continue to function with a 50 per cent capacity until further orders by CM Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The order essentially brings no other change, public transport in the form of buses and metro would continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The restaurants are allowed to function with 50 per cent dine-in capacity while weekly markets are allowed to operate on one market per day, per municipal zone.

However, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks and social/political gatherings are barred under Delhi COVID lockdown curbs.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The national capital reported 86 fresh COVID-19 cases and 5 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin updated at 8 am. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 0.11 per cent. A total of 106 persons recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours taking Delhi's total number of recoveries to 14,08,456.