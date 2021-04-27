Delhi: COVID Patient Dies After Failing To Get A Bed At Hospital, Family Attacks Staff

Amid the country grappling with COVID-19, disturbing incident of violence on doctors and hospital staff has come to light from Delhi's Sarita Vihar. A lady was brought in critical condition to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar where the hospital authorities couldn't admit the lady to provide treatment as the hospital was already occupied with the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

While the family was arranging for medical treatment in the hospital, the lady lost her life as she was in critical condition. Agonised by the loss of their loved one, the family of the deceased attacked the hospital staff followed by retaliation by the hospital authorities too. The situation was later pacified by the hospital security. This has been one among the many incidents depicting the plight of the strained medical infrastructure in the national capital.

"The hospital received a woman in a critical condition at the emergency in the early hours of Tuesday. Immediate medical attention appropriate to her condition was given by a team," the hospital's spokesperson said in a statement.

"Given the paucity of beds, the family was advised to shift the patient to another facility with available beds. Unfortunately, the patient died around 8 am, following which her family members resorted to vandalism, destruction of hospital property and assault on our doctors and staff," it said.

Delhi's COVID-19 plight

Although the entire nation is grappling with the devastating second wave of COVID-19, the plight of Delhi has been worse due to the acute shortage of medical oxygen and beds in the city amid the alarming rise of COVID-19 infections.

The situation remains grim in the national capital as it recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the COVID-19 infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to Coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was on his visit to the Ramlila Ground to inspect the construction of an additional COVID care centre stated that the situation is alarming as people are coming to hospitals that are already overloaded. Kejriwal further stated that people are looking for ICU beds that are nearly occupied.

There has been a shortage of oxygen, beds, and medical supplies such as Remdesivir in Delhi. However, Kejriwal has also remarked that since the last two to three days, panic owing to the shortage of oxygen has subsided in Delhi. Kejriwal exuded confidence that the situation will get better in the coming days, while adding that the positivity rate still remains high.