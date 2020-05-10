COVID Positive Staff Of Ambedkar Hospital Slam Delhi Govt For Poor Quarantine Facility

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, healthcare workers of Delhi's Ambedkar hospital who have tested positive for Coronavirus lashed out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for providing poor quarantine facilities. Three healthcare workers shared a video where they shared their difficulties at the isolation centre and also showed its poor conditions.

The staff said, "We are the staff of Delhi's Ambedkar hospital. We have tested positive for Coronavirus while taking care of patients. There is no arrangement of food and water in the quarantine facility that we have been kept in. There are no toilet facilities either. We don't know what is going to happen to our family members.

They further added, "If Kejriwal Ji has provided us with this facility, we don't know what they will be provided with. No one has offered us food or water. Other patients are coming in as well. Our condition can get worse."

Delhi govt alleged for 'under-reporting' of Corona deaths

The Delhi government has been under the attack for alleged under-reporting of the deaths due to Coronavirus. According to reports, the toll of 68 shared by the government in its health bulletin on Friday is based on data collected from 10 hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. According to it, AIIMS (Delhi and Jhajjar) reported two deaths, Safdarjung Hospital reported four, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital 26 and Lady Hardinge Medical College had no fatalities till Friday. However, officials from these hospitals said the number of people who died due to coronavirus till Friday is higher than what is reflected in the Delhi government's bulletin.

Meanwhile, according to an official, AIIMS (Delhi Trauma Centre and Jhajjar) has recorded 14 deaths. According to AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr D K Sharma, the discrepancy could have risen because the government is only counting the fatalities from the Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital and has not taken into account data from the Jhajjar facility.

