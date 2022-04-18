Delhi CP Confirms Stone Pelting On Cops During Jahangirpuri Clashes Probe; 'undeterred'

Speaking to the media, Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana confirmed that there was stone-pelting on the cops, who had gone to investigate the Jahangirpuri violence on Monday. Asthana said that a few stones were pelted when the team of police reached the site to investigate the clashes that broke out during the Shobha Yatra organized on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti but said that they were 'undeterred'.

The Delhi CP said, "Yes, Police had gone to investigate, and just then, a few stones were pelted. However, the team is undeterred by this. It is our work to investigate, collect evidence, and bring out the truth. If there is any obstruction in that, then we will initiate action. "

The top cop once again informed that the case is with the Crime Branch, and they have formed a total of 14 teams, of which 4 had gone to the Jahangirpuri area. He said that they had gone to collect the evidence as the investigation is taking place from 'all angles' in the Hanuman Jayanti violence.

"Action against those peddling fake news on social media''

Asthana said that so far 23 have been arrested, and a few others have been remanded. The Delhi CP further said that an FIR has been registered in the matter. The FIR was registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

During the brief conversation, Asthana also opined on the fake news doing the rounds on social media. "Wrong facts are being put forth on social media platforms, and through them, people are being provoked. An analysis in that is also taking place, and legal action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

What happened in Jahangirpuri?

Earlier in the day, the Delhi CP in a press conference had laid bare the sequence of events of the Shobha Yatra clash. "At about 6.15 pm, there was a clash between the people in the second half of the procession and the people who were standing in the locality. This was followed by stone-pelting and other incidents. Police were deployed with the procession. The Sub-Inspector and his team tried to separate the two sides and tried to control the situation. During this period, they sustained injuries. In the entire incident, 9 persons sustained injuries. This includes 8 police personnel and one civilian," Asthana remarked.