Delhi CP SN Srivastava Speaks On System For Seamless Supply Of Oxygen Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Reviewing the 6-day lockdown in the national capital so far, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava termed it as 'fairly successful,' pointing out that the main challenge has been to curb the unnecessary movement of people. Highlighting that several persons are persecuted with their vehicles being seized for violating the lockdown, the Delhi CP urged citizens to remain indoors as the national capital grapples with the COVID-19 crisis. Srivastava also apprised of the oxygen crisis in Delhi and informed that a system has been laid down to ensure a seamless supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in the national capital.

"The lockdown is fairly successful. One issue always remains, how to ensure that the essential goods and supply and services are not hampered. To that extent, one has to fine-tune the restrictions in such a way that people are not inconvenienced and the basic target of the lockdown is achieved at the same time," SN Srivastava said.

Detailing on the system laid down by the Delhi Police to ensure timely oxygen supply, he said, "A system has been laid where there are nodal officers for the supply of oxygen. Any information which is received by the police station will be passed on to the nidal officer who will be directing the suppliers to the hospital. So this is the arrangement made. There is a control room where the information will be supplied. The transport of tankers from outside Delhi to the city, the police is providing security so that they are brought safely in the shortest possible time."

"The supply of oxygen cylinders and dealing with medical supplies is not Delhi Police's job. Since it was humanitarian work guided by the service orientation, Delhi Police took up this job because the maintenance of law & order at the hospitals is also very important. When there was a requirement of oxygen to calm down the environment, the Delhi police went forward and arranged some oxygen cylinders so that lives are saved," he added.

The Delhi Police Commissioner also said that the force is taking black marketing and hoarding of drugs 'very seriously' and added that the security forces have made arrests from Punjab in the matter as well.

CM Kejriwal Requests PM's Intervention

While talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested for smooth transportation of oxygen supply from different states to Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his Bengal campaign and held a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of ten states. Delhi CM Kejriwal urged PM to intervene in the matter of oxygen supply to Delhi. Delhi CM Kejriwal further added that Delhi has followed the orders every time and this time help is needed to save the people of Delhi.

Minutes after the virtual PM-CMs meeting, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma informed ANI that states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi have requested the rail board for movement of liquid oxygen by rail wagons. Sharma has stated that the 'Oxygen Express' carrying medical oxygen will reach Lucknow on April 24, adding that Delhi's oxygen demand likely to be met by Rourkela, while that of Andhra Pradesh by Angul, Odisha. "We are coordinating with the Delhi govt very closely. We have asked them to keep their tankers ready," the Railway Board Chairman overlooking Oxygen Express said.