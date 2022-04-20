Delhi CP Stresses 'Cybercrime Has No Boundaries, Staff Trained At Cyber Police Station'

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, at an event on Wednesday, talked about various issues such as street crimes, major crimes, cybercrime, and others. He revealed that the new initiatives like E-FIRs, including Cyber police station in every district. The Delhi CP said, "Mostly people are affected with street crimes like chain snatching, mobile snatching. 75% of the crime in Delhi pertains to small threats, street crimes."

"Rest of the 25% include murder, extortion, robberies and others. We merged the PCR vans to the police stations, earlier, PCR was a separate verticle that was dealt with by special police. This was resulting in a loss of time. This experiment gave 2 benefits- the number of policemen has increased at the police station. I take pride in saying that the response time has decreased from 7-8 minutes to 3-3.5 minutes. We have also separated investigation and law and order. This has resulted in a good quality of investigation. The recovery and the detection is 52% overall in Delhi, whereas all India figure is hardly 20-22%," he added.

Speaking about the increasing cybercrimes, Rakesh Asthana said, "Cybercrime has no boundaries. A lot of cyberspace is used for drugs supply, terrorism, harassing women, extortion and others. Keeping that in mind, the Delhi Police has included well-trained staff at a Cyber Police Station in every district. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation Unit under the Special Cell has one of the best cyber tech experts."

Delhi police probe in Jahangirpuri riots

Meanwhile, in the recent turn of events, a Delhi Police team has reached West Bengal's East Midnapore to probe the Jahangirpuri riots case. The 3-member team has reached the state to look into the links of riot-accused Zakir, as per sources. the Delhi Police submitted its preliminary probe report in the Jahangirpuri violence to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The report not only contained information about the entire incident but also listed the steps taken by the Delhi Police.

Additionally, the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against 5 rioters involved in the violence against the Shobha Yatra processions on Hanuman Jayanti in Northwest Delhi. The accused who have been slapped with NSA include-- Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh aka Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahmed. The National Security Act empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security. At least 25 people have been arrested in connection with the April 16 violence.