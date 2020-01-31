Delhi: DCP Briefs About The Jamia Firing Incident

Briefing the firing incident that took place near Jamia on Thursday, DCP South East Delhi, Chinmay Biswal said that Jamia Millia University coordination committee called for a long march in Jamia Nagar without permission, noting which heavy police was deployed in the area.

At around 1:30 pm, before the police could take any action, a man pointed a gun at the protesters and fired a shot injuring one person, the DCP said. The armed man was immediately arrested and the injured person was taken to the hospital.