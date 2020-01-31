The Debate
The Debate
Delhi: DCP Briefs About The Jamia Firing Incident

General News

DCP Chinmay Biswal said that before the police could take any action, a man pointed a gun at the protestors in Jamia and fired a shot injuring one person.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Briefing the firing incident that took place near Jamia on Thursday, DCP South East Delhi, Chinmay Biswal said that Jamia Millia University coordination committee called for a long march in Jamia Nagar without permission, noting which heavy police was deployed in the area.

At around 1:30 pm, before the police could take any action, a man pointed a gun at the protesters and fired a shot injuring one person, the DCP said. The armed man was immediately arrested and the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Published:
COMMENT
