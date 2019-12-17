Delhi DCP SE: Those Arrested Are From Nearby Areas, 3 Of Them Have Criminal Background

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East Delhi, held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon where he clarified a few details regarding the arrests made by the Delhi police in relation to the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday evening.

Investigations continue

Biswal said, "10 people have been arrested for indulging in violence during the protests and for damaging public property on December 15. Out of these, three of them have a criminal background." He reiterated that none of them were students and that they were residents of nearby areas.

Regarding the findings of cartridges in the campus, he said that the police is investigating the entire incident and thus cannot comment on the same.

Anti-CAA protests across nation

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

PM Modi condemns violence

On Monday afternoon, PM Modi took to twitter to address the country on the issue and gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last Wednesday, after intense discussions in both Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and will not be of any threat to Muslims.

(with ANI inputs)