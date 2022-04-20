Delhi: DDMA Makes Masks Mandatory Again Amid Rising COVID Cases, Penalty Of Rs 500 Imposed

As India records a 90 per cent jump in daily COVID-19 cases, New Delhi has once again made COVID-19 masks mandatory with a violation penalty of Rs 500. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday held a meeting where it decided on the return of the mask rule. This follows the Haryana government’s Monday decision to make masks mandatory in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar as the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a sudden hike in COVID cases.

The national capital has once again made wearing masks compulsory after a sudden spike in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. In the key DDMA meeting chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor today, the authority said that the residents of the national capital will have to compulsorily wear masks in public places. DDMA also informed that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine.

Schools will continue physical classes in Delhi

However, the officials informed that the schools will continue physical classes and there will be no ban on social gatherings. Schools in Delhi were reopened for students in March 2022 after a gap of almost two years due to the pandemic. Earlier this month, Manish Sisodia had said that the schools have been ordered to close even if a single student tests positive on the school premises. The previous guidelines dated April 15 also highlighted that the schools in the capital have been ordered to close the wing or the complete school in case a student, teacher or staff is found COVID positive.

As per the city health department data, Delhi is witnessing a spike in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18. Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh COVID cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent, jumping from 501 recorded on Monday. Health officials had also warned of an increased spread of the new COVID XE variant.

Haryana, UP governments make mask mandatory

The Haryana government on Monday stated that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government made masks compulsory in public areas in Lucknow and six other NCR districts. In light of rising COVID cases, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP has ordered the wearing of masks in public areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and capital Lucknow mandatory.

Image: PTI