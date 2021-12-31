Delhi: Decision On RML Resident Doctors Strike Today As Chaos Looms Amid COVID Rise

While the strike continues, the Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital announced that the final decision on the strike will be made today, according to media agency ANI.

"The resident doctors' strike is still on and the final decision on it will be taken tomorrow, clarifies Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital," the media agency tweeted.

The resident doctors' strike is still on and the final decision on it will be taken tomorrow, clarifies Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

However, earlier on December 30, after a detailed consultation with the Health Ministry, DCP, additional DCP, and Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police about the FIR and NEET-PG counselling issue, the resident doctors of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had indicated at resuming all services on Thursday.

Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital says its members are "resuming services completely" following assurances from senior officials of Union Health Ministry & Delhi Police over the FIR & counselling issue — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

The RML Hospital administration informed its resident doctors on Wednesday that if they did not resume their work during the continuing doctors' strike, they would face disciplinary action. Similarly, the Maulana Azad Medical College has instructed protesting doctors to return to work as soon as possible.

Earlier, the AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said on Tuesday that it had decided to call off its planned strike for December 29. According to the AIIMS Delhi RDA, the Union Health Minister informed doctors at a meeting that NEET-PG 2021 counselling would take place as soon as possible. The AIIMS Delhi RDA has also stated that all withdrawn services will be resumed as usual.

A meeting between a 12-member delegation from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and the Union Health Ministry was held. According to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the government is unable to proceed with the counselling as the case is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

Junior doctors vowed to shut down all medical services until new batch is brought in

The junior doctors claim that their strike is being staged in response to the healthcare system's devastation caused by COVID. The legal impasse is preventing thousands of young, talented doctors from entering the industry. Junior doctors, who make up the backbone of the medical system, have vowed to shut down all medical services until the new batch is brought in.

The government claims that it will be impossible for them to resolve the case as the Supreme court has yet to rule. The admissions procedure and college allocation for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, undergraduate and postgraduate students have been stuck in a legal stalemate until the Supreme Court considers the issue of quotas for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The government is anticipated to provide its opinion on the criteria for evaluating Economically Weaker Sections for NEET at the next hearing on January 6. Doctors have slammed the government of dragging its feet on the EWS issue, claiming that it is wreaking havoc on the country's hospitals. They claim they have been receiving promises from the government since November, but that they have run out of time due to the approaching threat of the extremely contagious Omicron strain of COVID.

Image: ANI