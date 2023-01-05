Delhi Declaration: India Adopts A Renewed Global Counter Terrorism Strategy

According to the Global Terrorism Index report, India has been the seventh most-affected nation by terrorism in the year 2022. The nation in October 2022 hosted envoys and representatives from all 15 UN Security Council members including the five permanent members of the council in Delhi and Mumbai.

The UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration and reaffirmed an approach of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.

A report by an India-based independent think tank CLAWS highlighted the absence of a universal definition of ‘terrorism’ being the chief obstruction to the formulation of a global strategy to counter-terrorism. According to the report, the absence of such a globally agreed-upon definition for legal purposes has had a wide range of consequences. The violation of the rights of citizens by the administration on the sidelines of counter-terrorism efforts is sighted as one such example in the report.

India’s stance on changing dynamics of terrorism

Since Independence, India has been subjected to a wide range of terror incidents, most of which have been perpetrated by the nation’s neighbour- Pakistan. As per the CLAWS report, India’s experiences in regard to combatting terrorism in Punjab, the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir have largely shaped the nation’s counter-terrorism strategy while incorporating economic and social measures. Moreover, India’s perspective regarding ‘terrorism’ has also changed over time. For example, insurgency in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is now labelled as terrorism. Meanwhile, ‘insurgency’ is still the word used to define the situation in the Northeast.

Unlike the widely believed narrative, India’s strategy to counter terrorism has primarily laid emphasis on the political dimension rather than staying exclusively dependent on military might, the report states. Furthermore, India has actively adopted a political discourse to tackle extremism, separatism and terrorism in the past. The report cites ADG NS Jamwal of the Border Security Force (BSF) Western Command, who stated that India has used the military option only to instil a sense of security among the population impacted by terrorism. As per the strategy, this approach wears down the terror elements and brings them to the negotiating table so that a political resolution can be finalised.

Pakistan: The state sponsoring terrorism

Terror emanating from Pakistan has served as an acute issue for India to deal with. According to the report, Islamabad uses terrorism “as an instrument of state policy,” to steer and sustain violence against India. Pakistan’s military doctrine called “Bleed India with a Thousand Cuts” is a prime example of how the neighbouring state is willing to stoop in order to wage a proxy war against India.

India has consistently sought a ban on Pakistan-based terrorist training facilities in addition to terror organisations. New Delhi has been consistent with the demand to categorise any form of cross-border terrorism as an extraditable offence. As per the report, Pakistan has continued its soft stance toward these terror groups which target India. Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have modules across nations like India and Bangladesh in addition to the presence of launch pads on the borders of Pakistan and Myanmar. Furthermore, the report cites an increasing footprint of anti-India groups in Afghanistan as well. These groups include Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), LeT and Al-Badr, who have had a history of fighting along with the Taliban against the Afghan security forces. The fact that the Taliban is now responsible for the administration of Afghanistan, has certainly raised the level of threat for India. According to the CLAWS report, the aforementioned groups may leverage the already existing bonhomie with the Taliban to further their anti-India agenda in the form of terrorism.

International perspective regarding terrorism

Despite the fact that currently there is an absence of an overarching international law against terrorism, there is a wide range of laws that operate in the direction of tackling terrorism. The international law on financial transactions, the use of force by armed forces and assessing such use of force, or the refugee laws have been named as a few in the report.

At the UNSC CTC meeting, which was hosted by India in October 2022, Norway and Ireland highlighted how surveillance and privacy could be violated in the name of counterterrorism. Meanwhile, the United States labelled the shutting down of communications in the name of counterterrorism as an “excuse”. Meanwhile, the CLAWS report further sheds light on an escapist approach of the concerned nations that “sometimes find it convenient to credit non-state actors for terrorism.”

The report suggests that one of the best strategies to combat terrorism is to obstruct financial transactions associated with terrorism. “Mere military response alone is no longer sufficient or enough to prevent terrorism,” the report states as it suggests the eradication of “all realms of this activity —social, cultural, religious, economic, and political.”

In 1996, India pitched the proposal for the adoption of the “Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism” (CCIT) in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The need for global cooperation and convergence in order to fight terrorism effectively was India’s chief reason behind the proposal. As per the report, the CCIT remained in discussion for some time but could not be adopted due to the US’ agenda demanding the exclusion of acts committed by state military forces during peacetime. Furthermore, the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) presented another roadblock to the adoption of CCIT. This was due to the OIC’s demands to exclude national liberation movements from the CCIT, “especially in the context of the Israel-Palestinian conflict,” the report states.

India has repeatedly tried to establish a consensus on CCIT. However, the report suggests that this move is going to take some time before there is some sort of understanding among nations.