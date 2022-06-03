Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Hanging From A Tree In JNU; Investigation Underway

In a recent development, a highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree on the evening of June 3 in the jungle near the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The body is yet to be identified. While the inquiry has been initiated, forensics and the crime team is at the spot, reported ANI.

The JNU guards who first saw the foul-smelling body alerted the police of the locality. The body was hanging from a tree in the JNU forest, 50 metres inside JNU from the direction of where the DDA flats are located.

The police said they were communicated at about 6.30 p.m. A senior police officer said the body seems to be of a person between the age of 40-45. The body was found hanging from the tree and in a highly decomposed condition. An inquest proceeding has been initiated, police further added.

JNU students alerted the authorities

Sources from the university said: "It seems that the body is not of someone from JNU. The body was found in the jungle near Yamuna Hostel. A couple of students had gone for a walk in the jungle where they sensed a foul smell and alerted the authorities," as quoted by PTI.

According to officials, the person may have died a few days ago.

Similar incident in 2018

In an identical incident in 2018, a decomposed body was found hanging from a tree in the forested area of JNU. One of the security guards informed about the incident after a foul smell was detected in the forest area. The police said the body would have been hanging on the spot for the last two days.

It was later found the name of the deceased person was Ram Pravesh, who hailed from Najafgarh. He was working as a truck driver and was found missing for the last few days.

IMAGE: PTI