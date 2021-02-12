Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: New 12km Elevated Wildlife Corridor Reduces Journey By 4 Hours

The Centre announced on Friday that the Delhi-Dehradun expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities by 4 hours, and the road is designed for driving at a minimum speed of 100 kilometres per hour. The motorway will have an elevated 12-kilometre stretch to enable the unhindered movement of animals. It will be Asia's largest wildlife corridor. The road will cut the travel distance between Delhi and the Uttarakhand capital by 25 kilometres.

The government said in a statement that the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic corridor, work on which is underway, will reduce the distance between the two cities from 235 kilometres to 210 kilometres, and travel time from 6.5 hours as of now, to just 2.5 hours, once it is completed, this will be the country's first highway where there will be a 12-kilometre-long elevated corridor for protection of wildlife.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves the project

On February 11, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry also approved a new 210-km Delhi-Dehradun expressway worth Rs 13,000 crore. It will also have 10 elevated roads and the distance between the two cities can be covered in a span of 3-3.15 hours. The work will be awarded by June, the minister for road transport and highways said.

READ | Nitin Gadkari To Launch India's First CNG Tractor, Will Reduce Emission And Fuel Costs

READ | Vehicle Scrapping Plan Will Create Jobs, Lower Costs: Nitin Gadkari

READ | Will Protect Environment & Build Strategically-important Char Dham Road: Gadkari

READ | IN PICS: IAF, Chamoli Police, ITBP Conduct Relief & Rescue Ops In Uttarakhand After Floods