Delhi-Dehradun Highway To Slash Travel Time By 3 Hrs, Feature Wildlife Corridor| See Pics

Riya Baibhawi
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
1/9
PIB

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, stretching 210 kilometres, is an under-construction access-controlled expressway with a designated operation speed limit of 100kmph.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
2/9
PIB

The highway is poised to connect Delhi and Delhradua via Saharanpur and Haridwar. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation of the road on 26 February 2021. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
3/9
PIB

The expressway project was given a green light in 2020 under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and has set a completion deadline of 2024. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
4/9
PIB

Once complete, the road will slash the travel time between the capital city and Dehradun from 6.5 hours to 3 hours, reducing the distance from 235km to 210km. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
5/9
PIB

The total cost incurred in the construction of the expressway is estimated to be roughly Rs. 13,000 crores. The onus of its construction is taken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
6/9
PIB

The much-vaunted expressway will feature elevated roads and tunnels. Interestingly, in a first, the highway will also feature an elaborate wildlife corridor, allowing animals to move freely. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
7/9
PIB

The expressway will be developed in three phases. Phase I will link Akshardham and a proposed Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), also known as Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
8/9
PIB

Phase II will stretch between the EPE Junction and Ganeshpur near Saharanpur bypass. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
9/9
PIB

The final phase (Phase III) stretch between Ganeshpur near Saharanpur bypass & Dehradun.

