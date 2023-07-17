Delhi Deluge Shuts Factories, Sinks Farmlands In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Nazakat Ali got the shock of his life when he received a phone call at 3:30 am last Friday. He was told that Yamuna waters had started breaching the Alipur embankment near Subhanpur village in Uttar Pradesh. Ali, 45, who ran a mill manufacturing labels for clothes, has lost his business to the floods in northern India. He now plans to sell off his factory in Loni village, which is completely inundated.

"In a matter of just two hours, floodwater damaged all four of my machines, each of which cost nearly Rs 35 lakh. Now we are in the process of assessing the scale of the damage. All my savings are gone. I haven's slept for the last four days...What should I do now?" asked a distraught Ali, speaking to Republic.

The floods in northern India has had a severe impact in low-lying areas in northern Uttar Pradesh, including places such as Loni and Baghpat. Hundreds of factories in Tronica City, the industrial zone in Ghaziabad have had to shut shop owing to the deluge. Aside from the factories, farmlands on the borders of Uttar Pradesh have suffered significant damage.

Farmlands drown

Gaurav Trivedi, a farmer from Mirpur Hindu in Ghaziabad, said that he has lost all his crops to the floods, crops which he was expecting to produce an income of around Rs 1 lakh. "Not just my farms, equipment in my factory is also affected," Trivedi told Republic. The 34-year-old farmer said the wall of his factory came down in hours after floods wreaked havoc in Tronica City.

The rains and consequent deluge in northern India is something that had not happened in nearly five decades, according to Trivedi. The last time floods of this scale were reported in the region was back in 1978, the farmer said. "Villagers were informed that water will not enter the crops, but it still happened as the embankment was breached," Gaurav Trivedi, who lives in a village 7-8 kilometres from Loni, said.

Still far from over

The disaster is still far from over. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains over central India and eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next three days. The level of Yamuna water around the Loni area in Ghaziabad region, however, is said to be receding.

At Tronica City, hundreds of people were left stranded and water entered factories causing crores of damage. Irrigation officials told Republic that the Yamuna is flowing at 198.60 meters as of Monday noon. Binod Kumar Singh, an irrigation official said it will take 24-48 hours for the Alipur embankment to be repaired.