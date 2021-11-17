Delhi: Denmark Ambassador Advocates Taking Individual Responsibility To Curb Air Pollution

As Delhi's Air Quality Index slipped into the "poor" category on Wednesday, Denmark Ambassador to India Freddy Svane emphasised the need to tackle air pollution at the individual level by making sustainable changes in lifestyle and using solar-driven energy. Svane also stressed the need to change from petrol-driven cars to prevent the environment from air pollution.

"We have not only to do a lot of things but have to change our behaviour and use more solar panels and change our petrol-driven cars," Svane said. "I mean it is a kind of process and we are part of that. We all have to take responsibility and I am pretty sure that many Indians will do it," the ambassador added.

The Delhi government has decided to shut schools and other educational institutions and ban the entry of vehicles from outside, except for essential services, till further orders amid rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Society going through change, it takes time: Svane

Expressing concern over Delhi's deteriorating air quality, Svane said that the city has been going through a transitional phase. "We have to understand that this is a society which is going through a lot of changes and it takes time," he said.

He further said that capitals in different countries across the globe have been reeling with a similar problem and that they have evolved with time. "I have seen a little bit of the similar conditions earlier. Things changed in those places and the same will happen in India," Svane noted.

The Denmark Ambassador to India said that it's high time people should think about the crisis at an 'individual' level rather than making it political propaganda. "I think it should be our 'individual' responsibility to think about the crisis. So I have a responsibility, you have a responsibility and all of you have a responsibility."

Svane highlights Denmark-India Green Strategy

Underlining that Denmark has a green strategy with India, Svane said that Denmark companies are bringing technologies to the Indian side that can reduce air pollution using waste as a resource.

"It is a platform and template to bring our skills and technical solutions to the Indian side. And we have companies, which have the technology to reduce air pollution and those companies use waste as a resource," he said.

"So we are on the green drive and I am pretty sure that many others are doing that. We are doing our part of it but it is not enough, so we need a kind of popular mobilising attitude," he added.

The city recorded its air quality index at 389 at 9 am. It had slipped into the severe zone on Tuesday and was recorded at 403 at 4 pm.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: TWITTER@FREDDIESVANE/PTI)