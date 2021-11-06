Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Orders Probe Into Green Park Multi-level Car Park Collapse

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday ordered a probe into the collapse of a multi-level parking in Green Park, New Delhi. A portion of the automated multi-level parking facility at Delhi's Green Park, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) back in November 2020, had collapsed on Tuesday evening. While urging for the probe, the Deputy CM directed the authorities to submit an assessment report of the incident within 15 days.

Delhi govt orders investigation into Green Park incident

The Delhi government on Saturday while ordering a probe into the collapse of a portion of a multilevel parking facility in Green Park, directed the authorities to submit a report in 15 days.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who chaired a press conference concerning the same said, "Within one year, the parking lot collapsed. God's grace that there were no people there at that time, otherwise there could have been a big accident, but the vehicles were damaged."

Manish Sisodia mentioned that he had directed the Director Local Bodies to get the matter inspected by the Public Works Department (PWD) Engineer-in-Chief within 15 days. Deputy CM Sisodia requested the probe agency to state what was lacking in the construction of the parking facility and identify those responsible for the collapse, according to the probe details.

Dy CM Sisodia takes a dig at BJP

The Deputy CM stated that the Delhi government has taken the matter very seriously and ordered an immediate inquiry to ascertain the cause of the mishap. Sisodia further said that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

While hitting out at the BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD), Sisodia alleged, "The BJP-run municipal corporations keep claiming they have no funds, but when they have money, they use it like this. They spend it on corruption. To build this parking facility, the BJP collected big amounts of money from nearby shopkeepers in the name of conversion charges."

Multi-level parking facility collapse at Green Park

A portion of the multi-level parking lot constructed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation at Green Park had collapsed on the night of November 2. The Hauz Khas Police department had stated that several cars were damaged as electrically-operated floor plates that orchestrates the mechanism (that shifts the cars) had gone defunct. The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Central Minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials.

