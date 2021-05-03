West Bengal
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Reviews Phase 3 Vaccination Drive, Claims 100% Turnout

As the vaccination drive for people above the age of 18 starts in Delhi on Monday, the capital's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia takes a note himself.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Manish Sisodia


As Delhi kickstarts vaccination drive for people above between age 18-45, Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia reached out to the vaccination centres to review the preparations. Delhi has been reporting a shortage of critical COVID-19 equipment including Oxygen and vaccines. When asked about the vaccination drive, the deputy CM mentioned that there are five such centers parallel to the one he visited on Monday. 

"Today, the vaccination program started in 86 centers, you can see that parallel to this school, there are five other such vaccination sites. Like this, in entire Delhi, the vaccination program is going on in 301 centers. We have aimed to build at least 10 such centers in every school and we will take this till 300 as we get vaccines," added Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. 

He also added that at this point, the national capital has received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. On Monday the appointment was given to nearly 45,150 people for vaccination, mentioned Manish Sisodia. With a delay of two days, Delhi started the phase 3 vaccination on May 3.

"100% turnout for vaccines" 

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia asserted that till Monday morning each one of those who had taken the online appointment turned up at the vaccination center. Delhi Government has kept a limit of 150 people at a time for vaccination. Deputy CM expressed hope for such a turnout every time and added that the youth is enthusiastic to take the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Manish Sisodia told reporters that he talked to few people regarding registration and got to know that there is an issue in getting appointments. 

"I met the people also and asked them if they had any trouble in registration, to which they replied that there was a problem in getting appointments. The issue is occurring as only 4.5 lakh vaccine doses have arrived and there are limited vaccine centers but as soon as we get more doses, we will increase the drive. I am happy that the vaccine program has increased at such a level that we will soon control this outbreak," said Sisodia. 

