Delhi: Manish Sisodia 'overwhelmed With Gratitude' By MDH Owner's Donation Of PPE Kits

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of renowned spice company Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH), who donated 7,500 PPE kits. Sisodia of April 28 shared to pictures with the 97-year-old, who can be seen handing over the kits to the minister. Sisodia was ‘overwhelmed’ by his ‘generous contribution’ during such unprecedented times.

Each opportunity to meet @MahashyDharmpal ji is a blessing.



I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund.



Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/7ckWAbnDUn — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

The Deputy CM also wore that it was a ‘blessing’ to meet the 97-year-old. He also said that Dharampal’s ‘kindness’ gives hope and strength to Delhi. The MDH owner also retweeted Sisodia’s tweet and extended hearty gratitude towards the Minister for accepting the ‘little offering’.

Mahashay Dharampal wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Manish Sisodia for accepting the small meeting”.

Over 3,300 COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Meanwhile, there are currently 3,314 COVID-19 cases in Delhi. So far, 1078 have been cured in the national capital. 53 are currently in ICUs and 12 patients are on ventilators, the Health Minister informed. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday also revealed that about 200 health workers in the national capital had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Over 200 health workers have tested (COVID) positive. This is confirmed that cases are very few from the COVID dedicated hospitals," Jain said while addressing the media.

Satyendar Jain also spoke about the spike in the containment zones saying that around 90 per cent of them had not reported new cases despite being containment zones.

