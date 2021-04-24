Delhi Doctor Breaks Down Over Oxygen Crisis, Says 'Take Patients Wherever O2 Is Available'

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, on April 24, Dr. SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital, Delhi broke down as he spoke about the oxygen crisis in the national capital.

"We are requesting people to take their patients wherever Oxygen (O2) is available. We understand patient is somone's mother, father.. if I lose someone close, I'd naturally feel bad," Dr Gupta said.

#WATCH | Dr SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital, Delhi breaks down as he speaks about oxygen crisis, says, "We are requesting people to take their patients wherever O2 is available. We understand patient is someone's mother, father.. if I lose someone close, I'd naturally feel bad." pic.twitter.com/wWB0zTiDu2 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Other CMs come to rescue amid Oxygen shortage in Delhi

Amid a spike in demand for medical oxygen owing to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had appealed to the Centre and informed that there is a huge shortage of medical oxygen in the National Capital. In a virtual meeting chaired by PM Modi and other State leaders, CM Kejriwal had said,

"Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?"

The ongoing pandemic and medical oxygen shortage in Delhi urged a wary Delhi CM to seek medical facilities from Chief Ministers of other States. Kejriwal established that he has assigned special officers for smooth inflow of medical oxygen in the National Capital. Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik, Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar have assured complete support to Delhi in facilitating and lifting of Delhi’s quota of oxygen, Kejriwal had informed earlier.

I spoke to Hon’ble CM of Haryana Sh Manohar Lal Khattar ji. Sought his support in facilitating transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. He has assured full support. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2021

This came a couple of days after Arvind Kejriwal had alarmed the Centre ahead of crisis mounting in the city. He had even declared that some hospitals were left with medical oxygen sufficient only for few hours and urged the Centre to provide oxygen to Delhi urgently.

In a recent development, the Congress alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government has spent crores on publicity but has done nothing in the past year to augment oxygen storage capacity and set up new plants in the national capital.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday, Delhi recorded over 9,56,348, out of which 8,51,537 have successfully recovered and 13,193 have died. As per reports from MoHFW, 26,169 new cases, 19,609 fresh recoveries and 306 deaths hade been reported. A record 348 people died of Covid-19 in Delhi on Friday, the highest since the pandemic broke out more than a year ago.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has reported 346,786 fresh COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 16,610,481, according to MoHFW. Amid oxygen shortage and the faltering health system in the country, India saw 2,624 deaths in highest single-day spike. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 189,549. The country now has more than 2.55 million active cases.