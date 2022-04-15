Delhi Doctor Cautions People To Wear Masks Amid Gradual Spike In COVID Cases

At a time when COVID-19 cases seem to be on a rise in India, especially around the Delhi-NCR regions, it has created a fear among the people about another possible COVID wave that may arise in the country in the coming days. This comes at a time when a gradual spike has been witnessed across some major Indian states followed by the new emerging variant.

Following this increase in daily cases and further, a significant rise in the positivity rate over the past few days, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta while speaking on the increasing cases said there is still no need to close down schools and shopping malls as of now as enough immunity has been created against the virus. Further advising people to continue wearing masks, he said that the people need to remain calm and cautious.

Notably, India has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with a gradual spike witnessed across major Indian cities including Mumbai and Delhi regions. Apart from that, some other states are also mongering under the fear of a new variant of COVID-19 which can trigger the 4th wave.

Indian states report a surge in infections

While India on Thursday had reported around 1,007 fresh COVID-19 cases, it took the total coronavirus tally to 4,30,39,025 followed by 26 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the nationwide active cases dropped to 11,058. On the other hand, Delhi on Thursday reported 325 new COVID-19 cases, which is also the highest in the last 40 days followed by zero deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent.

Apart from that, neighbouring areas Noida and Gurugram are also witnessing a sudden spike in daily infections as Gurugram recorded 128 fresh after almost 40 days and Noida reported 20 students infected with the virus in a week.

DDMA to hold meeting amid rising infections in Delhi

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be holding a meeting on April 20. In the meeting, it may also consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks and other restrictions.

"The Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases," a senior Delhi government official said.

As per the official notice, the meeting will take place at 11 am on April 20 where the ongoing vaccination programme in the national capital will also be discussed.

Image: Pixabay/PTI