Delhi Doctors' Strike: Health Min Regrets Police Action, Urges Docs To Resume Duty

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday met representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi. FORDA has sought to expedite NEET-PG counselling and an apology for alleged brutality by police during Monday's protest mark.

Mandaviya urged agitating doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. Regretting police behaviour, the minister urged doctors to wait till the first week of January in regards to NEET-PG counselling as the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court.

"I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon," Mandaviya said.

He added, "Doctors did a wonderful job during the COVID-19 crisis and for that Modi government has also given them all credits. I request the protesting doctors to resume duty so that none of the patients suffers. I also regret police behaviour yesterday."

NEET-PG counselling delay protest: FORDA alleges police brutality

FORDA had said that several of its members were "detained" by the police on Monday when they tried to hold a peaceful protest march from Maulana Azad Medical College to Supreme Court against delay in NEET-PG counselling. FORDA president Manish had said that "police force was used and many doctors were injured".

However, police have denied allegations of baton charge or use of abusive language and said that 12 demonstrators were detained and released later.

Residents doctors of several government hospitals in the national capital including the Safdarjung Hospital had earlier said that they will continue their agitations until the demand are met. AIIMS RDA had also issued a statement condemning police action and demanding an apology from the government and police. "If no response from govt within 24 hrs, AIIMS RDA to go on a strike on Dec 29 including a shutdown of all non-emergency services".

NEET counselling protest

On December 13, the Medical Counselling Committee said that counselling for the UG and PG courses is delayed. The delay in counselling is presently being heard in the apex court with the next hearing on January 6.

The delay was due to the amendment in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota by the Central government setting an Rs 8 lakh threshold to avail the 10% quota and the 27% reservation for OBC candidates. The reservations are yet to be implemented in the counselling process and are under the Supreme Court scrutiny.

