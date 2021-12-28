Delhi Doctors To Continue Protest Over Delay In NEET-PG Counselling Until Demands Are Met

As protests over delays in NEET-PG counselling continue to intensify, resident doctors of several major government hospitals including the Safdarjung Hospital have decided to continue their agitations until the demands are being met.

After a week's halt in protest, the doctors again came out for protesting at the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday evening. Speaking on the same, Dr Kul Saurabh Kaushik, General Secretary of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) said that the protests will continue until the demands are being met, "As night curfews have been imposed in the city, we returned to Safdarjung and will continue or protect from there", he said.

Also, alleging police brutality during the protest, the FORDA members accused the police forces of attacking the protesting doctors. Responding to it, they have also called for a complete shutdown of all health care institutions from Monday onwards demanding the immediate release of FORDA representatives and resident doctors.

Speaking to Republic TV, Resident Doctors' Association member, Dr Anuj Agrawal who was also a part of the ongoing protest at the Safdarjung Hospital said the doctors have been protesting with their demands of completing the NEET-PG counselling as soon as possible as it remains delayed for over a year now further keeping around 35,000 to 45,000 seats vacant.

Also, criticising the government over its irresponsible behaviour towards the resident doctors, Dr Agrawal said that the emergency services have been affected for around 10 days now and this is the first time in history when doctors have been protesting for so long and the government has turned a deaf ear to them. "It is a very ignorant behaviour from the government towards the healthcare sector", he said.

Resident doctors and police forces engage in a violent clash during protests

During the protests in Delhi on Monday, around 3,000 doctors were headed towards the Supreme Court of India with their demands over delay in NEET-PG counselling when the police had to intervene for stopping them from blocking the road. However, it was then that things got heated up and resulted in a clash between both sides. While the protesting doctors accused the police of using violence and abuse against them, police officials have denied any such allegations.

Speaking to Republic, RDA President, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Manish said that in a press release issued a few days back, it was stated that the government is not responding to the demands of the resident doctors over the NEET-PG counselling and thus the doctors decided to reach out to apex court. "However, during our protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday evening, the police officials came over and blocked our way to the court and also threatened to detain five doctors", he said.

Further alleging the Additional DCP of using abusive language against the doctors, the RDA president said that he gave the orders of attacking the doctors and detaining them. In view of the violence against the protesting doctors, the RDA has also demanded the suspension of the DCP and for appropriate action against him.

Meanwhile, the NEET-PG exam which was scheduled to be held in January 2021 was postponed due to the first and second wave of COVID-19 and was later held in September 2021. However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court, the counselling has been withheld resulting in a shortage of around 45,000 doctors on the frontline for over a year now prompting agitations in the national capital.

Image: ANI