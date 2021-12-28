Delhi: Doctors To Meet Health Min Mandaviya; NEET-PG Conselling, Police Action On Agenda

Amid the tiff between Delhi's doctors and police, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to meet representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday at Nirman Bhavan in Delhi. FORDA has sought to expedite NEET-PG counselling and also seek an apology for alleged police brutality during yesterday's protest march. Doctors have called for a complete shut down of health services on December 29 in protest of Delhi police's action on protesting doctors.

FORDA representatives to meet Mandaviya

Delhi | Representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) will meet Union Health Minister at Nirman Bhavan in Delhi today over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling and also seek an apology for alleged police brutality during yesterday's protest march — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Doctors continue protest

Resident doctors of several major government hospitals including the Safdarjung Hospital have decided to continue their agitations until the demands are being met. AIIMS RDA issued a statement condemning 'manhandling of doctors by Police', demanding the immediate release of all detained doctors with an apology from the govt & police. It added, "If no response from govt within 24 hrs, AIIMS RDA to go on a strike on Dec 29 including a shutdown of all non-emergency services". Similarly, FORDA termed Monday a 'Black Day' and announced that all healthcare institutions would be completely shutdown from today.

Doctors Vs Police

FORDA, which is leading the protest, alleged that 50 doctors, including its chief Manish were detained near ITO in the afternoon. Visuals from ITO show both male and female doctors manhandled by the police force. Several protestors were injured as police dragged doctors off the streets, hitting barricades etc. 12 doctors were detained and then released later, as per PTI.

"We were detained at Sarojini Nagar PS. After discussion, we've decided to continue our protest from Safdarjung Hospital until our demands are met. Considering night curfew, we returned to Safdarjung; will continue our protest from there," said Dr. Kul Saurabh Kaushik, FORDA Gen Secy. Meanwhile, Delhi police has registered under Section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property during the protest.

NEET counselling protest

On December 13, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated that the counseling for both UG and PG courses is delayed. The delay in counselling is currently being heard by the Supreme Court which has fixed the next hearing to January 6. The delay in the counselling process is due to the amendment in the EWS quota by the Centre setting an Rs 8 lakh threshold to avail the 10% quota and the 27% reservation for OBC candidates. Both reservations are yet to be implemented in the counselling process and are under SC scrutiny. NEET PG entrance exams were held in September 2021, but couselling is yet to begin, leaving 35,000 to 45,000 seats vacant.