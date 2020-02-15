Delhi DoE Requests Heads Of All Schools To Attend CM's Oath-taking Ceremony On Feb 16

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Board in Delhi on Saturday has requested all the heads of the schools in the national capital to attend the Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony on February 16. As per the DoE in a release, along with the heads, "20 teachers including Vice Principals, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Coordinators, Happiness Coordinators and Teacher Development Coordinators are also requested to attend the ceremony."

As per the official notification issued on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi with effect from February 16. This comes after the Aam Admi Party (AAP) secured the maximum number of seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The Oath-taking ceremony

According to reports, along with Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam will also be taking oath as Ministers on February 16. Kejriwal will continue to function as the CM until he formally takes the oath.

While the AAP initially said that no party will be invited to the swearing-in ceremony, on Friday, CM-elect Kejriwal formally extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ceremony. However, PM Modi is scheduled to be in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Sunday.

Read: Delhi Elections: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar congratulates Kejriwal for 'landslide victory'

Delhi election result

The election commission declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital. Despite this, AAP secured whopping 62 seats out of the 70-seat assembly in the Delhi elections. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

Read: AAP's 2015 win OR Kejriwal's 2020 Delhi return? Subramanian Swamy knows which was bigger

Delhi election campaign

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. While BJP contested the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, AAP campaigned on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: Gopal Rai: "AAP set to expand all over country, will fight local body elections"

Read: President appoints Kejriwal as Delhi CM; 6 ministers to be sworn in: Read details here

(With ANI Inputs)