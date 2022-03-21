Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways Flight Diverted To Pak With 100 Travellers On Board; Probe On

A Qatar Airways flight, having departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and scheduled to Doha, Qatar, has been diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport after emergency was declared due to smoke detection in the flight's cargo hold. According to ANI, the aircraft QR579 had over 100 passengers on board.

The flight took off from the national capital at around 3:50 a.m. on Monday and was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi at 5:30 a.m., reported ANI.

Qatar Airways' official statement read, "Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold. Aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services & passengers disembarked.