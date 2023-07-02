Delhi: Drowned auto driver's brother demands justice, action against erring officials

Authorities should have covered the ditch or at least put up a warning sign to prevent people from going near it, said the brother of the auto-rickshaw driver who drowned in the rainwater-filled pit along the Wazirabad Road.

Ajit Sharma, 51, was returning home after dropping a passenger in east Delhi's Bhajanpura on Friday when his auto got stuck in the ditch. When he got out to push the auto, he fell into it and drowned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey had earlier said initial inquiry suggests that he did not realise the depth of the ditch and drowned accidentally.

"When police checked the belongings of my brother, they found he lived in Nand Nagri. They came to our home and told us about the incident. My father went with them to the spot and later to the hospital. I was at my workplace and when I got to know about his death, I immediately rushed to the GTB hospital," Kuldeep Sharma said.

"My brother had dropped a passenger in Bhajanpura and was returning when the incident happened. We want justice for him and his family," he said and added that the "government should have covered the area or put barriers there." The Delhi government on Saturday said strict action will be taken against the road contractor and guilty officials.

"Those who were behind the negligence should be held responsible,"Kuldeep Sharma said and that his brother lived in Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district with his family.

The victim's 21-year-old son Dhruv Vashishth said his father took to driving an auto-rickshaw after he lost his job at a factory in Jhilmil.

"My father used to work at a tape factory in the Jhilmil industrial area. He lost his job in 2012 and started driving an auto. We are three brothers. Our sister got married two years ago," said Vashishth, who works at an auto-parts shop in Karol Bagh.

He said his mother does odd jobs to support the family.

Ajit Sharma's relatives, who were present outside the GTB mortuary, said he had left his home around 7 am on Friday. The body's post mortem was conducted on Saturday.

The ditch was dug by the Public Works Department (PWD) to erect a pillar as part of the construction of a flyover. Monsoon rain which hit the city last week filled the ditch with water.

Police said they have registered a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and will look for elements of negligence on part of all parties involved, including the PWD.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Saturday met the family members of Ajit Sharma and demand that the Delhi government give a compensation of Rs 1 crore. They also presented a cheque of assistance from the BJP to the auto-rickshaw driver's family members.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government has been continuously claiming to have improved the condition of Delhi's roads and stopped waterlogging in the rainy season, but the death of an auto driver due to drowning in an open pit in Harsh Vihar has exposed all claims. The negligence of the Kejriwal government has been exposed," Sachdeva said.

"The Delhi BJP will ensure every possible help for the family of Ajit Sharma, and we demand that the Kejriwal government, guilty of this death due to negligence, should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the Sharma family," he said.

Tiwari said that the AAP government has never paid attention to the development of the northeast parliamentary constituency in the last nine years, and Friday's accident in which the area around an under-construction bridge was carelessly left open, shows the callousness with which the PWD of the Delhi government works.

He said that he would try to ensure that the education of Ajit Sharma's children is not interrupted and demanded that action be taken against the PWD officials responsible for the accident.

The Delhi government has said strict action will be taken against the road contractor and officials if they are found guilty of laxity.

The government will also enforce a set of upgraded safety norms on priority in the aftermath of the incident, according to a statement from PWD Atishi’s office on Saturday. "These norms will help...avoid such mishaps," it said.

DCP Tirkey had earlier said a PCR call was received around 3.30 pm on Friday about a man drowning in a ditch near the service road alongside the Wazirabad Road.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man did not realise the depth of the ditch, tried to drive over it and drowned accidentally, Tirkey had said.

The auto-rickshaw was found stuck in the ditch and Sharma's body was spotted by a passerby, he had said.