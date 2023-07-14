Delhi Drowns But Blamegame Peaks: AAP Accuses BJP Of 'flood Revenge' Conspiracy

Lives of citizens have come to a standstill but the flood politics in Delhi has escalated. In a recent turn to the political blamegame over submerged national capital, AAP claimed that BJP has ‘conspired’ to cause floods in Delhi. The Kejriwal-led party also termed the Delhi flood situation as 'flood-revenge' politics. AAP tweeted a video of a man alleging that water from Hathni Kund Barrage is released towards Delhi and the canal going towards Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh is closed. The national capital is reeling under severe flood since the last three days after the Yamuna river’s water level surpassed the danger mark of 206 metres.

The Aam Aadmi Party from its official twitter handle tweeted, “Did BJP drown Delhi by hatching a deep conspiracy? Does BJP want to avenge its defeat by killing the people of Delhi in floods? All these questions will be answered after watching this video In which a young man from Hathni Kund Barrage is clearly showing how all the water was released towards Delhi by conspiracy. While a canal going towards Uttar Pradesh is completely dry. BJP has become blind in hatred towards the people of Delhi,” (translated from Hindi)

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 14, 2023

AAP's conspiracy charge

Speaking about the flood revenge allegations by his party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is time to help not to point fingers at each other. Three kids have lost their lives, this is unfortunate."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference said, “Why does the BJP hate AAP so much? BJP is not taking the Delhi flood seriously. They are supposed to help us but they are doing the opposite.”