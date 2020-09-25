Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Given Plasma Therapy As Leader Fights COVID-19, Dengue

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been administered convalescent plasma therapy amid his ailment due to COVID-19 and dengue at the city's Max hospital, his office said on Friday. Sisodia was shifted from Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital to Max hospital on Thursday.

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus on September 14, Sisodia was initially isolating himself at home. However, he was hospitalized at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday after his oxygen level became low along with fever. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and MLA Atishi are some of the other prominent AAP leaders who were diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection.

Second wave of infection in Delhi

With 3,834 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the tally in the national capital rose to over 2.60 lakh while the death toll rose to 5,123, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected after more than 59,183 tests were conducted the previous day, they said. Thirty-six new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,123.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 31,125 from 30,836 the previous day, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,059 from 1,987 on Wednesday. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.48 per cent while the recovery rate was 86.09 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.97 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days. He said the government was "keeping its fingers crossed" and hoped that the COVID-19 cases will "gradually" come down due to the steps taken by the AAP dispensation.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. "All the experts believe that the second wave (of coronavirus), which had come in Delhi, appears to have hit its peak. Now, the cases will come down in the coming days," Kejriwal told reporters.

(PTI Photo) (With PTI inputs)

