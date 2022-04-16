The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated on Saturday that there is no need to worry about the surge of COVID-19 cases in the city as the government has stepped up their vigilance amid rising cases.

“No need to worry at present, Covid cases are rising but we're vigilant. There are only six covid patients at LNJP hospital. We've issued instructions to follow SOP if cases are detected in schools. Particular class or wing will be shut in that case," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

“We haven't asked them to close schools. Our guidelines say that only a specific wing or classroom where someone was found COVID positive should be temporarily closed," said Sisodia on Friday. "Schools can take a decision to close the entire premises in specific cases where an infected child or staff has been through multiple areas of the school. We have made it decentralised," he further added.

The Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday stated that only a specific wing or classroom where a COVID-19 case has been found, should be shut down temporarily.

Sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi

In response to the escalating number of cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has placed the Delhi-NCR region on high alert. Delhi's hospitals have been asked to be on high alert. The constant and appropriate use of masks, the deployment of a systematic sanitisation protocol, and hand washing, according to health experts, are the essential pillars of COVID-appropriate conduct.

Meanwhile, doctors in the national capital claimed that the rapid increase in COVID cases in Delhi was not a reason for concern. On April 12, the positivity rate surged from 0.5 percent to 2%, the greatest level in two months.

This comes after 14 more children in the country's capital tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Official sources confirmed that they are being treated in both private and government hospitals in the city. According to official figures from the health department, Delhi continued to record over 300 cases on Friday, with 366 new infections. In the last 24 hours, there have been 209 recoveries and zero deaths. On Friday, the national capital's positivity percentage jumped from 2% to 4%.

Meanwhile, the number of individuals infected with COVID-19 in India jumped to 4,30,40,947 on Saturday, with 975 more people testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of active cases to 11,366, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. According to data updated at 8 am, the death toll had risen to 5,21,747, with four more fatalities.

