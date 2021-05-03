Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Seeks Army's Help To Fight COVID-19 In National Capital

As Delhi continues to battle with the COVID-19 crisis, the Delhi government has reached out to the Centre and sought the army's assistance. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a letter addressed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stated that the national capital needs 10,000 oxygenated non-ICU beds and 1000 oxygenated ICU beds. In addition, Sisodia has also requested that the armed forces should set up, operationalise and run 'Covid Health Facilities' in Delhi.

Delhi government lists requirements amid second wave

"Indian Army has always stood at the forefront during every time of crisis, helped and protected the citizens of this great nation. I shall be grateful if your Ministry could lend the services of our Armed Forces to set-up, operationalise and run some Covid Health Facilities with about 10,000 oxygenated Non-ICU beds and 1000 ICU beds." said Sisodia

Sisodia has further requested the Ministry of Defence to assist the national capital with the available resources at its disposal. Moreover, the Delhi government has also requested the Ministry of Defence to supply medical oxygen for the Covid facilities that are being set up. Additionally, Sisodia has also lauded the Centre's efforts for assisting Delhi so far in terms of allocation of medical oxygen.

"Delhi is grateful to the various efforts of the government of India in augmenting the supply of medical oxygen," the letter added.

The Delhi government is seeking additional assistance from the Ministry of Defence. It has also requested cryogenic tankers for the supply of liquid medical oxygen. Apart from the cryogenic tankers, the Delhi government expressed its need to procure over 40,000 D Type medical oxygen cylinders.

Delhi govt requests for Medical and Paramedical teams

Citing the mass deployment of medical professionals in its hospitals, the Delhi government remarked that it is recruiting retired doctors and paramedical teams for its hospitals. Even so, Sisodia in his letter has asked for additional medical and paramedical teams to increase manpower in Delhi's hospitals and health facilities. Referring to humanitarian grounds, the Delhi government has stated that operational details can be 'mutually' worked out following an approval by the Ministry of Defence.

COVID-19 in Delhi

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The city has so far recorded 11,94,946 cases, of which over 10.85 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,966, the bulletin said. A total of 71,997 tests, including 17,510 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in a day. The city currently has 92,290 active cases, it added. A significant number of 24,444 patients recovered from the virus during the period.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credits: PTI