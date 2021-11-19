Delhi Dy CM Releases Price Index Report, Praises Kejriwal For Keeping Inflation At Just 3%

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the increase in the rate of inflation in Delhi was 2% less than the national rate in the financial year 2020-21. Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Finance Minister, released the annual report of the Price Index for Delhi prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics for the said year.

"In the Financial Year 2020-21, the rate of growth in average annual inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5% nationally while in Delhi this rate was only 3.0%," Sisodia said.

Commenting on the report, Sisodia said that the Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to the common man and always stands with them.

He said that the Kejriwal government controlled the increase in inflation during the COVID pandemic when the inflation rate increased rapidly in the entire country.

Delhi's rate of inflation much lower than the entire country: Sisodia

"The inflation rate increased sharply during COVID in the country and the prices of essential commodities increased. In Delhi, however, the rate of increase in inflation is much lower than that of the entire country even during this period," the Delhi Finance Minister said.

Sisodia further said that a comparison between the five metro cities of the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore, showed that the increase in inflation was the lowest in the national capital.

"In the financial year 2020-21, the inflation rate increased by 3 per cent in Delhi, while in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, the inflation rate increased by 4.1%, 4.6%, 4.4% and 4% respectively," Sisodia said.

The Minister also said that the national inflation rate for food prices was 5.7% in the year 2020-21. However, in Delhi, this rate was recorded at only 4.1%, which is the lowest in the country.

"The Housing Index of the Consumer Price Index saw an increase of 5.2% in entire India in the financial year 2020-21, but in Delhi, this rate was only 3.9%," he said.

The Minister also said that the Delhi Government makes regular efforts to control and stabilise the prices of commodities through market interventions.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/UNSPLASH