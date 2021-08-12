Delhi Dy CM Says 'hard To Ascertain Oxygen Deaths Without Probe'; Shifts Impetus To L-G

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that it was difficult to ascertain without a probe if there were any oxygen-related deaths during the second Covid wave. In the latest development, this comes as a reply to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya by the Deputy CM via written communication. The Union Health Minister on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government's claim of not having received any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to oxygen shortage amid the second wave of COVID-19. Later, Mandaviya tweeted the email sent by his ministry on July 26 in this regard.

Deputy CM of Delhi opens up on oxygen deaths issue

Sisodia on Tuesday had alleged that the Capital's government had not received any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second COVID-19 wave. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Deputy CM of Delhi said the government had formed a committee to probe the deaths and prepare a report so that the affected families can be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

"But through the L-G (Delhi's Lieutenant Governor), the Centre did not allow that committee to be formed. We are sending the file again to the Delhi L-G for approval. We will carry out the probe with full responsibility and even punish those who were guilty," Sisodia said.

Delhi has recorded over 25,000 fatalities due to the infection, he said, adding it will have to be probed how many of these were linked to the oxygen crisis during April and May 2021.

"We cannot say that there was no oxygen crisis. The families of patients, hospitals were sending out SOS messages for help at that time," he said.

The Delhi government had in June formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisodia had subsequently said the Centre denied approval to the committee.

Last month, Opposition parties had hit out the government for informing Parliament that no deaths due to oxygen shortage were specifically reported by states and Union Territories during the second COVID-19 wave.

On Tuesday, however, a top official said only one state (Punjab) has till now reported 'suspected' death due to oxygen shortage during the second wave after the Centre sought data from them on such fatalities following the raising of the issue in Parliament.

Mandaviya shares tweets rebutting Sisodia's claims

Union Health Minister Mandaviya on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government's claim of not having received any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second COVID-19 wave and tweeted the communication sent by his ministry on July 26 regarding the same.

Sharing a snapshot of the mail sent to the Delhi government, on Twitter, Mandaviya said that it's not late and the Deputy CM of Delhi can send the data by August 13 to get the answers in the Parliament on the same issue. "Here is the copy of the mail sent by my ministry to the Delhi government on 26th July. It's not too late yet! By August 13 you can send the data so that we can answer the question in Parliament. After reviewing with your officers, please send the necessary data as soon as possible," Mandaviya tweeted.

(Image Credits - PTI)