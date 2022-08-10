Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Writes To LG Saxena; Seeks CBI Probe On Alleged ₹6,000 Cr Scam In MCD

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding a CBI probe into an alleged toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), reported news agency ANI. The move came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged a toll tax scam in the BJP-ruled MCD and demanded an investigation.

Tweeting about the same, Sisodia wrote, "I have written a letter to Delhi LG to investigate a toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The money collected from commercial vehicles coming to Delhi every day was embezzled in connivance."

Sisodia also alleged corruption in the tax collected from the commercial vehicles entering the capital city. He said, "Every day 10 lakh commercial vehicles come to Delhi and tax was collected from those vehicles but it allegedly did not reach the MCD."

However, the MCD has termed the allegations of the Deputy Chief Minister “baseless” and “without facts”.

AAP accuses BJP of 'looting funds' from 'cash-strapped MCD'

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi on Tuesday levelled allegations against MCD, accusing that it collided with two toll tax companies and caused a huge loss to the public exchequer. Levelling the allegations, AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak blamed the BJP for looting funds to be paid to an already cash-strapped MCD.

He alleged that the BJP gave tender to a company named MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited to collect toll tax in Delhi for five years in 2017 for a fee of Rs 1,200 crore per year. However, the company only paid MCD in the first year and then did not pay more than 10 or 20% from the next year.