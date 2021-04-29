Delhi Dy CM Writes To Piyush Goyal, Seeks Increase In Oxygen Quota Amid COVID-19 Surge

Reiterating the claim of oxygen shortage, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and requested for an increase in the supply quota from 490 to 976 metric tonnes. He also pointed out that the quota increased last time was coming from three plants situated more than 1500 km and has not reached the region even once in the last 10 days.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released a statement in which it had alleged that the promised quota of oxygen was not being supplied to the region. "We received 402 metric tonnes of oxygen yesterday and the day before that, 408 metric tonnes. We have been allocated the share of 480 metric tonnes on April 21st and 490 metric tonnes on April 25th, but it is hardly reaching us in that quantity," the statement read.

Having given a brief on the allocation and the delivery of oxygen, the ruling party put forth its chalked out plan for the allocation of oxygen to the hospitals. The statement pointed out, "It is clarified that the allocation has been done based on 490 MT of oxygen allocation made to the government of Delhi. However, the actual supply of oxygen to the hospitals shall be subject to the actual delivery of oxygen in Delhi, which is seen to be lower than the allocated quantity,"

It is pertinent to mention here that as soon as the COVID-19 cases in Delhi began to rise, there emerged an acute shortage of oxygen. With 24, 149 fresh cases reported on April 27, 20,201 fresh cases reported on April 26, 22,933 fresh cases reported on April 25 and so on, the chances of Delhi coming out victorious in the battle with enough oxygen supplies seem meagre.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.

In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832.

