Delhi Dy Mayor Reiterates AAP’s 10-point Guarantee; ‘Stray Dogs, Cleanliness Top Priority'

Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday stated that the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) top priority for the Delhi Municipal Corporation will be complete the party’s 10-point guarantee which was promised to the people in the national capital. With this, the Delhi Deputy Mayor stated that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party would begin its work by focusing on issues such as cleanliness, sanitation and stray dogs.

“Our priorities will be centered around the 10 point-guarantee that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave to the public ahead of the municipal polls. Every single of these issues that we have promised to address is very important to us. Cleanliness, sanitation, and garbage mounds will remain focus areas for us going forward,” Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Iqbal further accused the previous BJP leadership in the corporation of corruption and said that since the reins of the civic administration is now in the hands of AAP, the party will work towards restoring the image of the MCD in Delhi. “Issues around the stray dog menace, roads, and MCD schools are also important to us,” he added.

AAP leader on stray dog menace

Speaking on the stray dog menace, the AAP leader said, “The party will focus on 100% sterilisation of dogs and also look towards setting up ‘shelters’ for stray canines in the streets of Delhi.”

“We have already held multiple meetings with veterinary experts on the issue. We have understood the problem and will try to bring respite,” he said, adding, “Our first priority would be the sterilisation of dogs. Second, would be to set up dog shelters. Adopting stray dogs could be another way forward.”

Who is Aaley Muhammad Iqbal?

Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, the councillor from the Chandni Mahal ward, is the first Muslim candidate to hold the position of Delhi Deputy Mayor in the national capital since 1977. This is the third time that Iqbal is serving as an MCD councillor.

Iqbal in 2012 contested as an independent candidate in the MCD polls, and then he fought the civic polls on a Congress ticket in 2017. Notably, the Delhi Deputy Mayor last year in 2022 won the seat in the Delhi Municipal Corporation on AAP’s ticket.

