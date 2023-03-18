Delhi: Early Morning Rains Lash National Capital, Bring Relief From Sultry March Weather

After Delhi saw the warmest day this week, heavy rain and drizzle in parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Saturday, March 18, brought much-needed respite from the sultry weather prevailing over the past few days. The relative humidity in the morning at 6 a.m. was over 85 percent, but rain lashed the city later. Meanwhile, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 192 early in the morning, which is "unhealthy".

A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from the India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/rwhqT0XtRs March 18, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on March 15, forecast rain, drizzle and thundershowers over the next five to six days following the western disturbances.

"Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar), Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (U.P.) during the next 2 hours," tweeted Regional Met Centre New Delhi.On Friday night, the IMD's Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre predicted thunderstorms and lightning to lash the city.

"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday, March 15, at Safdarjung, the city's base station, was 34.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above average and the highest of the year thus far.

The Ridge, Najafgarh, and Pitampura areas had the highest recorded maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, however, the minimum temperature fell one degree to 16.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s AQI

According to a press release, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) has significantly improved from the level of 291 (the upper end of the "poor" category) reported on February 26, 2023, to 260 (the "poor" category), 218 (the lower end of the "poor" category), and 178 (the "moderate" category) recorded in March.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure of how air pollution affects one's health within a short time period. AQI can be considered a yardstick with a scale of 0 to 500. The level of air pollution and the resulting health risk increase with increasing AQI values. For instance, a number of 50 or below on the AQI scale indicates good air quality, whereas a value of above 300 indicates hazardous air quality.

AQI ranging from 0–50 is considered "good," 51–100 is considered "satisfactory," 101–200 is "moderately polluted," 201-300 is "poor," 301–400 is "very poor," and 401–500 is "severe."