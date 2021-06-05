Delhi Eases COVID-19 Curbs Post Dip In Cases; Malls & Delhi Metro To Function From June 7

In a huge development on Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while extending the lockdown in the national capital. He acknowledged the fact that the novel coronavirus situation is in control despite allowing construction and factories to resume since the past week. For instance, Kejriwal expresses satisfaction over Delhi reporting only around 400 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the new regulations applicable from June 7-14, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis.

On this occasion, he also delved into his government's preparation for a possible third COVID-19 wave. Mentioning that a pediatric task force has been set up, he added that oxygen storage capacity to the tune of 420 tonnes is being currently prepared. Moreover, the AAP supremo revealed that the Delhi government has spoken to Indraprastha Gas Limited to produce 150 tones of O2. At present, there are 8060 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi while 13,95,892 patients have recovered and 24497 deaths have been reported.

Here are the relaxations in COVID-19 curbs:

All markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm. Half the shops will be open on one day and the remaining ones will be open on the next day

There will be 100% attendance for Group A officers and 50% attendance for the lower-rank officers working in government offices

There will be 100% attendance for employees working in essential services

All private offices can function with 50% manpower but work from home will be encouraged

The private hospitals should stagger their timings to avoid crowding

All essential shops will open every day

The Delhi Metro will be run at 50% capacity

The delivery of goods by e-commerce will continue

कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली ने अपनी लड़ाई पूरी मज़बूती के साथ लड़ी है, अब वक्त अर्थव्यवस्था को धीरे-धीरे फिर से पटरी पर लाने का है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/mXPiI8iALx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

A total of 43,40,402 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 12,73,779 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The vaccination for the 18-44 age group has been temporarily halted owing to a paucity of vaccines. The Delhi CM has repeatedly demanded that the Union government should negotiate with the foreign vaccine manufacturers, procure the necessary stock and them distribute the vaccines among states.

Delivering the vaccination bulletin on Friday, AAP MLA Atishi said, "We think most of the stock of 10,000 COVAXIN shots must be over by today evening. We are estimating that most of our centres that were administering COVAXIN will be shut from tomorrow". This implies that the city might run out of COVAXIN stock for even the 45-plus age category.