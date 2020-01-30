Delhi Elections: EC Issues Notice To BJP Over 'false & Frivolous' Ads Against Congress

Days ahead of the Delhi Elections, the Election Commission (EC) issued a show-case notice to BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh for allegedly making false allegations against Congress in the fray. In the notice issued on Wednesday, the EC said the election body is, prima facie, of the view that by the said advertisement, BJP has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. The ECI said that according to Clause (2) of Part - 1 of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates, criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.

"The Commission has received a complaint, from a delegation of Indian National Congress on January 28, 2020, wherein it has been alleged that "Bharatiya Janata Party" (BJP) has made an advertisement in the print media making false, frivolous, baseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations against the INC," ECI said in the notice. "The Commission gives you the opportunity to explain your position in making the above-said statement on or before Jan 31 noon, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to you," ECI said in the notice.

EC pulls up Anurag Thakur

BJP senior leader and Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur is banned by the Election Commission (EC) from campaigning for three days over his shocking 'shoot the traitor' sloganeering. Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

Taking cognisance of the shocking slogan, the Election Commission barred Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days, and gagged BJP MP Parvesh Varma for 4 days. Both the BJP leaders remain off the party's "star campaigner list." Incidentally, the Union Minister is part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman which will present the Union Budget on February 1.

Three days after the sloganeering, on Thursday, a man wielding a pistol open fired near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital. He shot a protesting student, who has not been admitted to Holy Family Hospital. The man opened fire after saying, "who wants Azadi?". Soon after the incident, he was detained by the Delhi police. Speaking about the incident, DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal said, "I am finding what the incident is all about and the investigations are on. We have deployed our forces in various areas."

