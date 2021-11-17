Delhi Env Min Calls For High-level Meet On Air Quality Management Amid Rise In Pollution

Amid efforts to curb Delhi air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a high-level meeting on Wednesday to ensure the implementation of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

Officials from the Delhi Environment Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi will attend the meeting scheduled to take place at 1 pm. Rai is expected to address a media briefing after the meet.

As per authorities, the Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday.

The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. The maximum is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The city recorded its air quality index at 389 at 9 am. It had slipped into the severe zone on Tuesday and was recorded at 403 at 4 pm.

Measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

The commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS), and national security/defense-related activities/projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50% of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit. Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

