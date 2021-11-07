Delhi Environment Min To Write To Union Min Yadav; Urges Emergency Meeting As AQI Hits 437

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday shed light on his plans to call an emergency meeting concerning the issue of stubble burning in the neighbouring states. Rai’s remarks came as the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 437 in the 'severe' category as of 8 a.m. this morning.

Delhi Environment Minister Rai reasoned that the incidents of crop residue burning in other states and Delhi’s air quality were linked, which further resulted in deteriorating air quality figures.

Gopal Rai intends to write to Union Environment Minister

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that he was planning to send a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to call an emergency meeting to prevent stubble burning in the neighbouring states. He said, "Environment ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan should be called to discuss the solution."

Rai shows NASA satellite images; recounts day-wise stubble burning

While referring to data published by NASA, Rai went on to point out the incidents of stubble burning in the neighbouring states between November 1 and November 6.

He said, "On Nov 1, stubble was burnt at 2077 places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the pollution level in Delhi was 281 that day. On Nov 2, 3291 incidents of stubble burning was reported and the pollution level rose to 303."

While going on to state the data of November 3, Rai mentioned that 2775 such cases had been reported, while on November 4, the figures showed 3383 places, with the pollution level in Delhi surging upto 382.

With this, Rai claimed how the figures on November 5 had raked upto 5728 places, with the pollution level at an alarming 462. He said, "On Nov 6, stubble was burnt at 4369 places, on this day the pollution level was 437."

Delhi's current AQI

Delhi's air quality remained in 'severe' category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants, apparently from much higher effective fire count, authorities said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 416 (severe) at 8 p.m. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about the air pollution situation and shared the data.

07 Nov -



AQI - 428 (401 to 500 - Severe)



PM10 - 450 (Above 430 - Severe)



PM2.5 - 309 (Above 250 - Severe) https://t.co/g8cjxLLcZg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2021

Image Credits - ANI/PTI